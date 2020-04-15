Trump Has Mandated Coronavirus Relief Checks Include His Name

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
President Donald Trump’s name will appear on the coronavirus relief paper checks.

The U.S. Treasury is sending physical checks to millions of Americans, reports Reuters.

The sudden decision to include his name will not affect the timely mailing of the checks though.

The mailing of the stimulus checks should begin next week.

Even so, most payments are expected to be made electronically by direct deposit to bank accounts.

