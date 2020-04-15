Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local fitness studio owner shifts some services online

Local fitness studio owner shifts some services online

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Local fitness studio owner shifts some services online

Local fitness studio owner shifts some services online

The stay-at-home order shut down gyms in California on March 15.

Jazmin Mahannah, owner of "LIT From Within" fitness studios discussed the impacts COVID-19 has on her business.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local fitness studio owner shifts some services online

Shut down gyms in california on march 15th.

Jazmin ma-hannah an owner of "lit from within" fitness studios in redding joins us live over zoom to talk about the impacts to her business.

How are you holding up?

Are you able to do any of your services online?

How much of your business was in person?

How are your employees doing?

Do you all stay in contact?

Do you have a recovery plan?

What are you seeing in your community?

Yesterday was the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.