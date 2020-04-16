Trump threatens to adjourn Congress if nominees are not approved Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published now Trump threatens to adjourn Congress if nominees are not approved U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to use his authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress in order to pave the way for recess appointments of his nominees for federal judgeships and other government positions. 0

Trump threatened on Wednesday (April 15) to either force the U.S. Congress to formally adjourn, or return to the Capitol despite the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was frustrated lawmakers were not in Washington to confirm his nominees. "The current practice of leaving town, while conducting phony pro forma sessions, is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis," an angry Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference.





