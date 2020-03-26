House Dems Propose $2,000 Payments To Americans For 6 Months
On Wednesday, House Democrats introduced The Emergency Money for the People Act.
This would give $2,000 a month to Americans over the age of 16 who make less than $130,000 a year.
These checks would arrive for at least six months, according to Business Insider.
The lawmakers behind this new proposal criticize the recently passed CARES Act, The CARES act includes a one-time check of up to $1200 dollars for most Americans.