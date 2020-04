Governor says COVID-19 peak approaching Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:39s - Published now Help is available for homeowners, first responders in response to COVID-19. 0

BREEZE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDEREXPIRES IN FIVE DAYS LESS THANAN HOUR AGO THE GOVERNORANNOUNCED IN A TWEET THAT HEWILL BE MEETING WITH PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP BEFORE HE MAKES ADECISION ON WHETHER TO EXTENDTHAT ORDER THE GOVERNORBELIEVES.HIS DECISION HAS HELPED SLOW THESPREAD OF COVID-19.HE'S AT THE STATE.IT'S AT AT OR NEAR ITS PEAK WITHTHE DEADLY VIRUS THAT HAS SO FARKILLED A HUNDRED AND TWELVEPEOPLE ACROSS THE STATE.HE SAYS THIS IS A DANGEROUS TIMEAND THAT THE DAMAGE AND LIVESLOST.BE FAR WORSE THE GOVERNOR URGINGMISSISSIPPIANS TO STAY STRONG.STAY IN THE FIGHT AND CONTINUETO SOCIAL DISTANCE.I KNOW THAT WHAT IS BEING ASKEDOF YOU IS NOT EASY.IT'S NOT EVEN CLOSE TO BEINGEASY.WE ALSO KNOW THAT THE COLLECTIVEWORK OF OUR PEOPLE IS HAVING ANIMPACT.THE DAMAGE COULD BE FAR FARWORSE.OUR PROJECTED PAIN IS COMINGDOWN DRAMATICALLY.IT HURTS, BUT IT IS WORKING.THE GOVERNOR SAYS A HUNDREDTHOUSAND MISSISSIPPIANS HAVELOST THEIR JOBS IN THE LASTTHREE WEEKS.HE WANTS TO REOPEN THE STATE'SECONOMY AS SOON AS IT'S SAFE TODO.SO AND AGAIN THE GOVERNOR PLANSTO ANNOUNCE HIS DECISION WITHINTHE NEXT 48 HOURS WHETHER TOEXTEND THAT SHELTER IN PLACEORDER STATEWIDE AND THE GOVERNORPLANS TO MEET WITH THE PRESIDENTBEFORE HE MAKES THAT FATEFULDECISION LIVE AT THE WOOLFOLKSTATE OFFICE BUILDING INDOWNTOWN





