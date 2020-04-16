Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Never-Before-Seen Video from Inside Murrah Building Months Before Oklahoma City Bombing

Never-Before-Seen Video from Inside Murrah Building Months Before Oklahoma City Bombing

Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 05:53s - Published
Never-Before-Seen Video from Inside Murrah Building Months Before Oklahoma City Bombing

Never-Before-Seen Video from Inside Murrah Building Months Before Oklahoma City Bombing

You have probably seen the exterior and the aftermath of the Alfred P.

Murrah federal building, but there is new video from inside the undamaged walls which has never been seen by the public.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.