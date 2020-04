Bees and rattlesnakes are out in the spring

RATTLESNAKES ARE ACTIVE RIGHTNOW -- ALONG WITH BEES LOOKINGTO FIND NEW HIVES.

NINE ONYOUR SIDES BRIAN BRENNAN HASMORE ON THE CRITTERS YOU NEEDTO WATCH OUT FOR.BRIAN BRENNAN YOU MIGHT HAVEEVEN ALREADY NOTICED SWARMS OFBEES MOVING AROUND TOWN ANDRATTLESNAKES ON THE TRAIL WETALKED TO EXPERTS ABOUT WHATYOU NEED TO KNOW THIS TIME OFYEAR.

GETTING STUNG IS JUSTPART OF THE BEE REMOVALBUSINESS.

JUSTIN ANDERSONCOOWNER, BEE BUSTIN ITS HARDTO TELL SOMETIMES IT WILL BE10, 15 OR 20-30 TIMES A DAY,SOMETIMES I DONT GET STUNG ATALL.

BEE BUSTIN COOWNER JUSTINANDERSON SAYS SWARM SEASON ISJUST STARTING TO GET BUZZING.JUSTIN ANDERSON COOWNER, BEEBUSTINIF YOU GET THE QUEENINSIDE THERE, THE REST OF THEBEES WANT TO JOIN THE QUEENTHEY THROW PHEROMONES AND YOUSEE THEM ALL START TO FILTERIN.

IF YOU SEE A SWARM HANGINGOFF A TREE LIMB THEY ARELOOKING FOR A NEW HOME.

THEYARE NORMALLY NON-AGGRESSIVE&UNLESS YOU MESS WITH THEM.JUSTIN ANDERSON COOWNER, BEEBUSTIN IF YOU SEE A SWARM IN ATREE YOU DONT WANT TO SHAKETHE TREE OR THROW SOMETHING ATTHEM BECAUSE YOU WILL AGITATETHEM.

S THAT GOES FOR ANOTHERONE OF MOTHER NATURESCREATIONS.

MARK HART ARIZONAGAME AND FISH LOOK THERATTLESNAKE IS GIVING YOU FAIRWARNING SO YOU SHOULD TAKE IT.ARIZONA GAME AND FISHSPOKESPERSON MARK HART SAYSRATTLESNAKES LOVE SPRINGWEATHER.

AVOID A BITE BYSTAYING ON TRAIL AND BEINGALERT.

MARK HART ARIZONA GAMEAND FISH IT IS EXTREMELYPAINFUL, IT CAUSES IMMENSESWELLING OF THE LIMB BITTENAND BLACKENING SO YOU WILL BEUNCOMFORTABLE FOR A FEW DAYSEVEN THOUGH IT PROBABLY WONTKILL YOU.

HART SAYS IF YOU GETBIT DONT WASTE TIME TRYING TOSUCK OUT THE VENOM& JUST SEEKMEDICAL HELP RIGHT AWAY.

ASFOR BEES& CALL THEPROFESSIONALS IF YOU THINKTHEY ARE TRYING TO MOVE INTOYOUR SPACE.

JUSTIN ANDERSONCOOWNER, BEE BUSTIN MAKE SUREYOU ARE KEEPING AN EYE ON YOURPROPERTY AND IF YOU SEE BEESMOVING IN AND OUT OF A HOLEYOU WANT TO TAKE CARE OF THATREALLY QUICKLY.

BRIAN BRENNANKGUN 9 ON YOUR SIDE.DENTAL RECORDS WERE USED TO