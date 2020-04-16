'Pakistan sending Covid-infected terrorists': PoK activist, amid firing at border

Global  

Pakistan pummelled Jammu and Kashmir's civilian areas again, in a fresh instance of ceasefire violation.

This, even as both Pakistan and India are battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

At least 2 civilians were injured in Rajouri's Manjakote in the firing on April 15.

A human rights activist from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir has suggested a sinister design behind the frequent cross-border firing incidents.

Amjad Ayub Mirza has claimed that Pakistan is trying to push Covid-infected terrorists into J&K to increase the spread of the deadly virus.

