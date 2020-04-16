Nevada COVID-19 update for April 15 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published now Nevada COVID-19 update for April 15 Nevada COVID-19 update for April 15, 2020, the latest numbers for the state and Clark County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this YubaNet Nevada County BOS receives update on local COVID-19 situation – video via YubaNet: April 14, 2020 – The Nevada Coun… https://t.co/9XTyQclWu7 1 day ago Holistic Wellness_Health Management RT @8NewsNow: UPDATE: Nevada is now reporting 112 COVID-19-related deaths. There is some good news-- Nevada hit its peak of hospital resour… 3 days ago