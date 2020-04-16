PeaceHealth testing some emergency patients for coronavirus

We have team coverage.

We'll look at spending versus saving..

When it comes that stimulus check.

But, we begin with michael sevren..

To tell us about big improvements when it comes to testing in lane county.

Matt renee, before peachealth, was sending tests for covid-19 to labs across the state.

And it could take days to get those results back.

But now they have machines that give results back in less then a hour.

They are testing everyone who ends up staying in their hospitals overnight even if they don't have symptoms. doctor james mcgovern is peacehealth's vice president of medical affairs for the state.

He says they got the machines late last week.

They have already tested hundred of people in lane county, but couldn't say how many came back positive.

He stresses this testing is only for people who need long term care and need to stay in their hospitals overnight.

People who test positive, are kept in a separate area of the hospital to limit the spread.

This illness, knowing that people can spread it before they have symptoms, it is important to know who doesn't have it as it is know who has it.

Mcgovern says the chemicals to run the test are still in short supply.

But he says the supplier who gave them the machines has also guaranteed those needed chemicals.

But still they don't have enough to test everyone.

And matt renee, if you are not getting a lot of sleep right now, or out of control with your emotions, you're not alone.

Experts at lane county public health say it could all be part of the trauma caused by covid-19.

Coming in the next hour on kezi 9 news at 6, i'll tell you some of the ways we can all cope.

Live in eugene i'm michael sevren