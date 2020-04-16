Global  

Central Coast airports to receive financial help

The money is coming from the one billion dollars in federal grants in the coronavirus relief bill.

GETTING SOME HELPDURING THE PANDEMICMONTEREY REGIONALAIRPORT IS GETTINGMORE THAN 12 MILLION.WASTSONVILLE ANDSALINAS AIRPORTS AREGETTING 69-THOUSANDEACHSFO IS GETTING MORETHAN 254-MILLION ANDMORE THAN 65-MILLIFOR SAN JOSE.THE MONEY ISCOMING FROM THE ONEBILLION DOLLARS INFEDERAL GRANTS IN THECORONAVIRUS RELIFEBILL TO SUPPORTCALIFORNIA AIRPORT##




