Central Coast airports to receive financial help Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:29s - Published 6 hours ago Central Coast airports to receive financial help The money is coming from the one billion dollars in federal grants in the coronavirus relief bill. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Central Coast airports to receive financial help GETTING SOME HELPDURING THE PANDEMICMONTEREY REGIONALAIRPORT IS GETTINGMORE THAN 12 MILLION.WASTSONVILLE ANDSALINAS AIRPORTS AREGETTING 69-THOUSANDEACHSFO IS GETTING MORETHAN 254-MILLION ANDMORE THAN 65-MILLIFOR SAN JOSE.THE MONEY ISCOMING FROM THE ONEBILLION DOLLARS INFEDERAL GRANTS IN THECORONAVIRUS RELIFEBILL TO SUPPORTCALIFORNIA AIRPORT##





You Might Like

Tweets about this Joey 🦂 RT @ksbw: Central Coast airports to receive financial help https://t.co/VTsgbunfxC 5 hours ago KSBW Action News 8 Central Coast airports to receive financial help https://t.co/VTsgbunfxC 5 hours ago