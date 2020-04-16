Global  

Leaked Moto Flagship, LG's new design, and a bunch of new phones

Despite MWC being cancelled this year, we're still seeing a steady release of new smartphones.

The OnePlus 8 and iPhone SE may be grabbing headlines, but we've also seems leaks point to Motorola's first real flagship phone in years, and LG announced a new design philosophy for their next devices.

Add in a slew of new mid-range phones from Oppo, Samsung, and TCL and MWC or not, 2020 is still shaping up to be a good year for smartphones.

