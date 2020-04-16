Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > White House coronavirus advisor Fauci suggests sports could restart under limited circumstances

White House coronavirus advisor Fauci suggests sports could restart under limited circumstances

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:39s - Published
White House coronavirus advisor Fauci suggests sports could restart under limited circumstances

White House coronavirus advisor Fauci suggests sports could restart under limited circumstances

VIDEO SHOWS: U.S. DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND MEMBER OF THE WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE DR. ANTHONY FAUCI BEING INTERVIEWED ON SNAPCHAT /

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

White House coronavirus advisor Fauci suggests sports could restart under limited circumstances

VIDEO SHOWS: U.S. DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND MEMBER OF THE WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE DR. ANTHONY FAUCI BEING INTERVIEWED ON SNAPCHAT / SOUNDBITES ON RESUMING SPORT EVENTS / FILE OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL, WASHINGTON NATIONALS (BASEBALL) SHOWS: WASHINGTON, DC.UNITED STATES.

(APRIL 14, 2020) (SNAPCHAT/'GOOD LUCK AMERICA-SEE RESTRICTIONS ABOVE) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PETER HAMBY, SAYING "Do you think those sports season are in jeopardy?

Are we going to have college football this fall?" 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH-PARTIAL VOICE OVER) ANTHONY FAUCI, U.S. DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES, SAYING: (SOUNDBITE PARTIALLY OVERLAID WITH THE IMAGES FROM SHOTS 3, 4 AND 5) "There's a way of doing that.

Nobody comes to the stadium.

Put them in big hotels.

You know wherever you want to play.

Keep them very well surveilled, namely a surveillance but have them tested like every week and make sure they don't infect each other or their family and just let them play the season out.

People say you can't play without spectators.

Well I think you'll probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game.

Particularly me.

I'm living in Washington.

You have the world champion Washington Nationals I want to see them pay again." 3.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA (JANUARY 13, 2020); NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES (USA TODAY SPORTS - ACCESS ALL) LSU TIGERS QUARTERBACK JOE BURROW (9) THROWS AGAINST THE CLEMSON TIGERS IN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME.

4.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (FILE) WASHINGTON NATIONALS-MUST COURTESY WASHINGTON NATIONALS) NATIONALS AT SPRING TRAINING 5.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (FILE) (WASHINGTON NATIONALS-MUST COURTESY WASHINGTON NATIONALS) WASHINGTON NATIONALS TAKING BATTING PRACTICE AT SPRING TRAINING STORY: White House coronavirus advisor and baseball fan Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested on Tuesday (April 14) a limited restart to the U.S. sports season with empty stadiums was a possibility, including his beloved Washington Nationals baseball team "There's a way of doing that.

Nobody comes to the stadium.

Put them in big hotels.

You know wherever you want to play.

Keep them very well surveilled.

Namely a surveillance but have them tested like every week and make sure they don't infect each other or their family and just let them play the season out.

People say you can't play without spectators.

Well I think you'll get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game.

Particularly me.

I'm living in Washington.

You have the world champion Washington, Nationals I want to see them pay again." Fauci was interviewed by Peter Hamby on his Snapchat program "Good Luck America."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AudreyRoseHaven

Audrey Rose RT @CuriouswithJVN: Today @jvn is joined by Dr. Saralyn Mark- Senior Science and Technology Policy Advisor to the White House during the Ob… 41 minutes ago

angt_trost

ELECT THAT M0THERF0CKER AGAIN ‼️ RT @1foreverseeking: 4/1/20 White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing, NORAD & USNORTHCOM General O'Shaughnessy, National Security Adviso… 7 hours ago

haynes_chad

Chad Haynes I have had to explain to so many that the 19 does not mean this is the 19th Coronavirus... it’s because it originat… https://t.co/FEPFYXkbfE 7 hours ago

Frosty1T

FROSTY1Trouble RT @IngrahamAngle: White House Chief Economic Advisor, @larry_kudlow joins me to talk #coronavirus and the economy on the #IngrahamAngle no… 8 hours ago

VerseauBlack

S Monique RT @evamckend: .@swarthmore alum Kevin Hassett has returned to the White House to serve as a Senior Advisor to the President. He will advi… 10 hours ago

evamckend

Eva McKend .@swarthmore alum Kevin Hassett has returned to the White House to serve as a Senior Advisor to the President. He… https://t.co/coDbTc94xr 11 hours ago

JulieEFazio

Julie Fazio The director of @NIAIDNews, Dr. Anthony Fauci recently warned that we may never get back to what was considered "no… https://t.co/erJ7fLtzxM 11 hours ago

Ridgegazer

Debra Pulaski Coronavirus fight: White House health advisor Fauci says we will never get back to 'normal' https://t.co/VxLghA1g1H 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.