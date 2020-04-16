White House coronavirus advisor Fauci suggests sports could restart under limited circumstances

VIDEO SHOWS: U.S. DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND MEMBER OF THE WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE DR. ANTHONY FAUCI BEING INTERVIEWED ON SNAPCHAT / SOUNDBITES ON RESUMING SPORT EVENTS / FILE OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL, WASHINGTON NATIONALS (BASEBALL) SHOWS: WASHINGTON, DC.UNITED STATES.

(APRIL 14, 2020) (SNAPCHAT/'GOOD LUCK AMERICA-SEE RESTRICTIONS ABOVE) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PETER HAMBY, SAYING "Do you think those sports season are in jeopardy?

Are we going to have college football this fall?" 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH-PARTIAL VOICE OVER) ANTHONY FAUCI, U.S. DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES, SAYING: (SOUNDBITE PARTIALLY OVERLAID WITH THE IMAGES FROM SHOTS 3, 4 AND 5) "There's a way of doing that.

Nobody comes to the stadium.

Put them in big hotels.

You know wherever you want to play.

Keep them very well surveilled, namely a surveillance but have them tested like every week and make sure they don't infect each other or their family and just let them play the season out.

People say you can't play without spectators.

Well I think you'll probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game.

Particularly me.

I'm living in Washington.

You have the world champion Washington Nationals I want to see them pay again." 3.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA (JANUARY 13, 2020); NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES (USA TODAY SPORTS - ACCESS ALL) LSU TIGERS QUARTERBACK JOE BURROW (9) THROWS AGAINST THE CLEMSON TIGERS IN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME.

4.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (FILE) WASHINGTON NATIONALS-MUST COURTESY WASHINGTON NATIONALS) NATIONALS AT SPRING TRAINING 5.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (FILE) (WASHINGTON NATIONALS-MUST COURTESY WASHINGTON NATIONALS) WASHINGTON NATIONALS TAKING BATTING PRACTICE AT SPRING TRAINING STORY: White House coronavirus advisor and baseball fan Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested on Tuesday (April 14) a limited restart to the U.S. sports season with empty stadiums was a possibility, including his beloved Washington Nationals baseball team "There's a way of doing that.

Nobody comes to the stadium.

Put them in big hotels.

You know wherever you want to play.

Keep them very well surveilled.

Namely a surveillance but have them tested like every week and make sure they don't infect each other or their family and just let them play the season out.

People say you can't play without spectators.

Well I think you'll get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game.

Particularly me.

I'm living in Washington.

You have the world champion Washington, Nationals I want to see them pay again." Fauci was interviewed by Peter Hamby on his Snapchat program "Good Luck America."