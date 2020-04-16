An Indiana State Rep clarifying his controversial take on COVID-19

High 67.

Low 55.

Chief meteorologist chad evans joins us now with the first look at the forecast, chad?

New tonight - an indiana congressman is clarifying his controversial viewpoints on covid-19.

State rep.

Trey hollingsworth says hoosiers have to get back to work now even it means losing more people to the pandemic.

The republican added to that point saying quote "americans deserve better than the two solutions of they can either stay home or go out and die."

He says they need a better financial plan.

Hollingsworth represents indiana's 9th district, which is the south-central part of the state.

He spoke with affiliate wevv in evansville this evening adding the spotlight needs to change.

This is what we should be focused on how we minimize the cost overall both economic and biological, not just telling americans if you stay at home you will live.

That is not the american way of life.

Hollingsworth first spoke with radio station wibc in indianapolis on tuesday about his plan.

He said quote "in the choice between the loss of our way of life as americans and the loss of life, of american lives, we have to always choose the latter."

Gov.

Holcomb says he agrees with hollingsworth about hoosiers getting back to work, but reassured them it has to be at a (safe time.

During his press conference this afternoon news 18 asked gov.

Holcomb what his response is to hollingsworth's statements.

He noted it is a top priority to get the workforce moving again.

But with the covid-19 pandemic still plaguing the state, now is not the time to reopen the state's economy.

We want a safe work force on the ground as soon as we can get there but the measures and practices are helping us get there holcomb says choosing between the economy and hoosier lives is not a quote "either or."

He says both are top priorities.

Kroger