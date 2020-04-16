Double lung transplant recipient who was among first COVID-19 patients in MI shares his progress

Where did all the patients go?

That’s what employees at Beaumont’s hospital in Wayne are asking.

They say the hospital system has sent the coronavirus patients away – and they want to know what’s happening with the hospital.

He was one of the first COVID-19 patients here in Michigan.

After he was diagnosed in early March, Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer referred to him as a Wayne County man with a history of domestic travel.

Now, he's sharing his story of the pain, struggle and triumph in beating COVID-19.