Double lung transplant recipient who was among first COVID-19 patients in MI shares his progress

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Where did all the patients go?

That’s what employees at Beaumont’s hospital in Wayne are asking.

They say the hospital system has sent the coronavirus patients away – and they want to know what’s happening with the hospital.

He was one of the first COVID-19 patients here in Michigan.

After he was diagnosed in early March, Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer referred to him as a Wayne County man with a history of domestic travel.

Now, he's sharing his story of the pain, struggle and triumph in beating COVID-19.

