Oil consumption and prices dropping dramatically

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Oil consumption and prices dropping dramatically amid the pandemic, some places could see gas at $1 per gallon.

DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC....OIL CONSUMPTION AND PRICES.....HAVE DROPPED.... DRAMATICALLY.THE INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCYSAYS....THE U-S WILL SUFFER AN"UNPRECEDENTED" DECLINE IN OILOUTPUT.....THIS YEAR.THAT'S DESPITE ANAGREEMENT......BY SOME OF THE WORLD'S OTHERBIG PRODUCERS TO SLASHSUPPLY......WITH THE GOAL OF SHORING UPPRICES.YOU CAN FIND GAS......FOR LESS THAN -2- DOLLARS......AT SAM'S CLUB AND COSTCO.....HERE IN THE VALLEY.THE AVERAGE PRICE IN LAS VEGASIS..... -2-49- PER GALLON.MILLIONS MORE AMERICANS....GOT THEIR ECONOMIC IMPACTFU




