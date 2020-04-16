Oil consumption and prices dropping dramatically Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published 2 hours ago Oil consumption and prices dropping dramatically Oil consumption and prices dropping dramatically amid the pandemic, some places could see gas at $1 per gallon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Oil consumption and prices dropping dramatically DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC....OIL CONSUMPTION AND PRICES.....HAVE DROPPED.... DRAMATICALLY.THE INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCYSAYS....THE U-S WILL SUFFER AN"UNPRECEDENTED" DECLINE IN OILOUTPUT.....THIS YEAR.THAT'S DESPITE ANAGREEMENT......BY SOME OF THE WORLD'S OTHERBIG PRODUCERS TO SLASHSUPPLY......WITH THE GOAL OF SHORING UPPRICES.YOU CAN FIND GAS......FOR LESS THAN -2- DOLLARS......AT SAM'S CLUB AND COSTCO.....HERE IN THE VALLEY.THE AVERAGE PRICE IN LAS VEGASIS..... -2-49- PER GALLON.MILLIONS MORE AMERICANS....GOT THEIR ECONOMIC IMPACTFU





