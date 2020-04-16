Global  

West Harrison Alum Tate Parker transferring to PRCC

West Harrison Alum Tate Parker transferring to PRCC

West Harrison Alum Tate Parker transferring to PRCC

Former West Harrison baseball star Tate Parker is getting closer to home as a recent signee of Pearl River Community College.

West Harrison Alum Tate Parker transferring to PRCC

- - former west harrison baseball - star tate parker is - getting closer to home... as a- recent signee, of pearl river - community college.- parker originally signed with - dallas baptist- university, out of high - school... where he hit for a- .500 average, as- a senior.

- but after a redshirt freshman - season, in texas... - parker returns to the coast...- where he'll join forces with- former high school teammates- taylor- woodcock... d-k donaldson... an- kasey donaldson.- tate's older brother brandon...- was a 10th-round- selection of the atlanta- braves... following his 20-19 - sophomore - season... at mississippi gulf - coast community




