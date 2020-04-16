West Harrison Alum Tate Parker transferring to PRCC

- - former west harrison baseball - star tate parker is - getting closer to home... as a- recent signee, of pearl river - community college.- parker originally signed with - dallas baptist- university, out of high - school... where he hit for a- .500 average, as- a senior.

- but after a redshirt freshman - season, in texas... - parker returns to the coast...- where he'll join forces with- former high school teammates- taylor- woodcock... d-k donaldson... an- kasey donaldson.- tate's older brother brandon...- was a 10th-round- selection of the atlanta- braves... following his 20-19 - sophomore - season... at mississippi gulf - coast community