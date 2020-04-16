PRCC’s Rod Brown signs with Tulsa

Transfer.- - also heading back to the d-1- level is pearl river's rod- brown... who made it official,- with the university of- tulsa.- the former reverse transfer fro- wichita state - made his one year in poplarvill- count...- accounting for more than 13 - points... and six rebounds per- game.

- brown got the nod as an all-- region 23 selection... and- was also named to the all-regio- 23 tournament team... for - leading the wildcats in scoring- during that three-game- stretch... en route to their- second straight tournament- championship.

- the future member of the golden- hurricane was - big on hustle... averaging- almost three offensive- rebounds