PRCC’s Rod Brown signs with Tulsa

Also heading back to the D1 level is Pearl River’s Rod Brown who made it official with the University of Tulsa.

Transfer.- - also heading back to the d-1- level is pearl river's rod- brown... who made it official,- with the university of- tulsa.- the former reverse transfer fro- wichita state - made his one year in poplarvill- count...- accounting for more than 13 - points... and six rebounds per- game.

- brown got the nod as an all-- region 23 selection... and- was also named to the all-regio- 23 tournament team... for - leading the wildcats in scoring- during that three-game- stretch... en route to their- second straight tournament- championship.

- the future member of the golden- hurricane was - big on hustle... averaging- almost three offensive- rebounds




