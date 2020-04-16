PRCC’s Tae Hardy signs with Southern Miss

College.- - moving on from p-r-c-c is - sophomore point guard tae - hardy... who signed with- southern miss, earlier today.

- the former reverse transfer,- from east carolina... - had quite the banner season,- with the wildcats... as a - first-team n-j-c-double-a all-- american.

- hardy was the floor general for- p-r-c-c's best team, in school- history... a 28-0 squad that ha- just secured the number one - seed, - in the national tournament... - before it was canceled, due to- the corona-virus.

- hardy also led the team in- scoring, assists and steals...- and - should have a prominent role- upon his arrival, in- hattiesburg...- following gabe watson's recent- decision... to