Coronavirus spreads on French aircraft carrier

Nearly 700 sailors assigned to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The French armed forces ministry said on Wednesday (April 15) almost 1800 mariners, nearly all from the carrier, had been tested so far.

Results have yet to come in for a third of those tests.

Charles de Gaulle initially set sail for the Mediterranean in January to support French military operations against Islamic militants in Iraq and Syria.

The carrier had most recently been taking part in exercises with northern European navies in the Baltic Sea.

It arrived home in France two weeks earlier than expected after around 40 crew members showed signs of COVID-19 symptoms. Sick crew members were placed under strict observation on board the nuclear-powered carrier, and a team ready to carry out the first coronavirus tests was airlifted to the vessel.

Crew from the Charles de Gaulle and the frigate Chevalier Paul are now in confinement within their naval base.

Charles de Gaulle's warplane and helicopter pilots are also in quarantine.

The armed forces ministry said the navy chief has ordered an investigation into the outbreak.