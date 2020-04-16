Sean McVay discusses Brandin Cooks trade, how the Rams are dealing with coronavirus Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:36s - Published now Sean McVay discusses Brandin Cooks trade, how the Rams are dealing with coronavirus Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the Brandin Cooks trade. Plus, how his organization is dealing with a player testing positive for coronavirus. 0

