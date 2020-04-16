Global  

Sean McVay discusses Brandin Cooks trade, how the Rams are dealing with coronavirus

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:36s - Published
Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the Brandin Cooks trade.

Plus, how his organization is dealing with a player testing positive for coronavirus.

