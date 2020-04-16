Global  

Chicagoans create COVID-19 memes

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is serious when it comes to Chicago's stay-at-home ordinance during the COVID-19 crisis.

But Chicagoans are bringing light to this dark time by creating humorous memes of the mayor watching over the city!

The mayor says she enjoys the memes and continues to encourage everyone to stay home and save lives.

Follow @WheresLightfoot on Instagram for more of these memes!

