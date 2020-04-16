This amazing drag show is now on Facebook Live

While we are all cooped up at home, one Long Beach queen is making life a bit less of a drag.

Jewel's, a self-proclaimed triple-threat: entertainer, philanthropist, and drag queen, regularly host a drag brunch at Hamburger Mary's in downtown Long Beach.

Since the coronavirus pandemic closed bars, clubs, and venues across the Southland, she knew she had to do something."My whole world had been ripped out from under me," Jewels said.

"There was no work, no clear path or money to pay the mortgage or to buy food.

Instantly, it was all taken away." That's when Jewels' Backyard Brunch Live was born.