Childcare owner calls for direction and protective gear

ANOTHER EXECUTIVEORDER WENT INTOEFFECT EARLIERTONIGHT.THAT REQUIRES ANYESSENTIAL EMPLOYEEWHO INTERACTS WITHTHE PUBLIC TO WEARA MASK THAT COVERSTHE NOSE ANDMOUTH.EMPLOYERS MUSTPROVIDE THOSEMASKS TO THEIRWORKERS.BUT SOME SAY...EASIER SAID THANDONE.JEFF RUSACK LOOKSAT WHAT THIS COULDMEAN FOR LOCALDAYCARE PROVIDERS.CHILDCARE OWNERCALLS FOR DIRECTIONFOR ESSENTIALWORKERS WITHFAMILIES... DAYCARE ISESSENTIAL.BUT SIMILAR TO EVERYOTHER INDUSTRY...CHILD CARE HAS SEENSOME SIGNIFICANTCHANGES SINCE THECOVID-19 PANDEMICHIT WESTERN NEWYORK.VERY REDUCEDCAPACITY MOST OF USARE NOT HAVING MORETHAN 10 TO 20PERCENT OFCAPACITY.SOFIA MADO OWNSMAIN STREETCHILDREN'S ACADEMYIN WILLIAMSVILLE ANDLITTLE ANGELSDAYCARE CENTER INCHEEKTOWAGA.SHE SAYS DAYCARESHAVE RUN OUT OFPROTECTIVE GEARLIKE GLOVES ANDHAND SANITIZER.WITH THE NEW STATEMANDATE TO WEARSOMETHINGCOVERING YOURFACE..

MADO SAYSHER EMPLOYEES WILLWEAR HOMEMADEMASKS.SO STARTINGTOMORROW, WE WILLHAVE TO PROVIDE ANDWEAR MASKS MASKSWITHIN OUT FACILITIES.THAT'S FOREMPLOYEES...ACCORDING TO THECDC..

KIDS OVER 2SHOULD BE WEARINGMASKS WHEN OUT INPUBLIC.MADO SAYS..

SHEHASN'T RECIEVED ANYINFORMATION ABOUTCHILDREN WEARINGMASKS.IF WE HAVE TO.

WEWILL HAVE TO PROVIDETHAT.THAT IS ONE PROBLEMSHE HAS WITH HOWTO RUN HER DAYCAREDURING THIS COVID-19PANDEMIC.SHE FEELS DAYCARESARE BEING LEFT OUTWHEN IT COMES TOPROTECTIVE GEARAND RECIEVINGCONCISEINFORMATION.WE DO NOT HAVE ANYCENTRALIZED SYSTEMOF GETTING ANY