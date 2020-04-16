Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > H-E-B is now selling meals from your favorite restaurants!

H-E-B is now selling meals from your favorite restaurants!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:18s - Published
H-E-B is now selling meals from your favorite restaurants!

H-E-B is now selling meals from your favorite restaurants!

H-E-B has gone above and beyond to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Texas grocery store chain doesn’t just stock all the essentials, they’re bringing the best restaurants in town to you!

Select Houston, Texas stores are now serving meals from some of the most iconic local restaurants.

Shoppers can pick up delicious dishes like turtle soup from Brennan’s of Houston, Dr. Pepper beef short rib and cheese grits from Cherry Block Craft Butcher and Kitchen, and Korean braised beef and dumplings from Underbelly Hospitality.

All the proceeds from the meal sales go back to the restaurants, to help them stay open and keep employees working.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

H-E-B is now selling meals from your favorite restaurants!

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

Stream H-E-B is now selling meals from your favorite restaurants!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.