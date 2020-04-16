These massive balloon sculptures are a breath of fresh air

Corina Miranda is like so many Americans and wanted to do something to cheer up her family and neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But instead of cards or flowers, she turned to balloons!
Miranda has created multiple balloon sculptures in her front yard in Houston, Texas, including a bee and a rainbow.
But her most popular creation so far is a massive stethoscope with one balloon reading “Superheroes in Scrubs”.
Miranda says creating the displays is a stress relief for her, and she’s just happy knowing they put a smile on someone’s face!