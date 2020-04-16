Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > These massive balloon sculptures are a breath of fresh air

These massive balloon sculptures are a breath of fresh air

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:09s - Published
These massive balloon sculptures are a breath of fresh air

These massive balloon sculptures are a breath of fresh air

Corina Miranda is like so many Americans and wanted to do something to cheer up her family and neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But instead of cards or flowers, she turned to balloons!

Miranda has created multiple balloon sculptures in her front yard in Houston, Texas, including a bee and a rainbow.

But her most popular creation so far is a massive stethoscope with one balloon reading “Superheroes in Scrubs”.

Miranda says creating the displays is a stress relief for her, and she’s just happy knowing they put a smile on someone’s face!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

These massive balloon sculptures are a breath of fresh air

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

Stream These massive balloon sculptures are a breath of fresh air instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.