These massive balloon sculptures are a breath of fresh air

Corina Miranda is like so many Americans and wanted to do something to cheer up her family and neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But instead of cards or flowers, she turned to balloons!

Miranda has created multiple balloon sculptures in her front yard in Houston, Texas, including a bee and a rainbow.

But her most popular creation so far is a massive stethoscope with one balloon reading “Superheroes in Scrubs”.

Miranda says creating the displays is a stress relief for her, and she’s just happy knowing they put a smile on someone’s face!