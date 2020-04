Buffalo Niagara International Airport 'eerie and quiet' during COVID-19

THE COMPANY ISCLOSED -- EMPLOYEESARE WORKING FROMHOME.STARPOINT'SSUPERINTENDENTWAS NOT AVAILABLEFOR COMMENT.PLENTY OF TRIPSHAVE BEEN PUT ONHOLD.THAT MEANS FEWERPASSENGERS AT THEBUFFALO NIAGARAINTERNATIONALAIRPORT.NEW AT 11 -- NIKKIDEMENTRI SHOWS USHOW THE AIRPORT ISADJUSTING."IT'S EERIE, I'LL SAYTHAT MUCH."SPORTING A MASK ANDGLOVES... ANTONIOWHITSETT WAS ALLCOVERED UP AT THEBUFFALO AIRPORT'SBAGGAGE CLAIM.

THEBUFFALO NATIVE, INTOWN FOR A QUICKTRIP BEFORE HERETURNS TO HIS NEWHOME IN INWASHINGTONHEIGHTS IN NEW YORKCITY..."IT'S SCARY.

IT'S VERYDEAD AND VERYSCARY.

YOU HEARAMBULANCES EVERYSINGLE DAY, 24/7 YOUHEAR AMBULANCES.THEY TELL YOU TOSTAY HOME."ANOTHER PASSENGERAT ARRIVALS... JAMESHARRIS CAME BACKTO WESTERN NEWYORK FROMCHARLOTTE FOR HISTWIN DAUGHTERS'BIRTHDAY.

HE SAYSTHE FLIGHT WASSMOOTH, BUTSTRANGE."YOU JUST USED TOSEEING HUNDREDS OFPEOPLE GET ON THEPLANE WITH YOU ANDNOW 15 PEOPLETHAT'S JUST, THAT'SJUST KIND OFSHOCKING.""BUFFALO NIAGARAINTERNATIONALAIRPORT IS LOOKING ALOT LIKE THIS.EMPTYNOWADAYS.

TYPICALLYDURING THIS TIME OFYEAR, IT SEES 7,000PEOPLE IN AND OUT OFTHE DOORS EVERYDAY, BUT IT'S NOWSEEING LESS THAN200.""IT'S HARD TO IMAGINE.IF SOMEBODY HADTOLD ME AT THEBEGINNING OF MARCHTHAT WE WOULD LOSETHAT MUCH TRAFFIC, IWOULD HAVE CALLEDTHEM CRAZY.

THERE'SNO WAY THAT WOULDHAPPEN.

AND IT JUSTCAME ON US LIKE ATSUNAMI."WILLIAM VANECEKHAS BEEN THEAVIATION DIRECTORFOR THE N-F-T-A FORTWO DECADES.

HESAYS HE'S NEVERSEEN ANYTHING LIKETHIS: GATEDVENDORS....COUNTLESSCANCELATIONS..

ANDONLY A FEWPASSENGERS ONSOME FLIGHTS."THINK ABOUT THE OLDWESTERN TOWNS THATEVERYBODY MOVEDAWAY FROM.

THEYBECAME GHOSTTOWNS, THAT'SANALOGUES TO THIS.THIS IS WHAT'SHAPPENED.

THERE'SNO ONE HERE."EARLY ON IN THEPANDEMIC ABOUT30% THE AIRPORT'SPASSENGER BASEWAS WIPED OUT ASTHE CANADIANBORDER CLOSED."IT'S ALL DRIED UP SOIT'S JUST KIND OFEXASPERATING THEPROBLEM WE HAVE."AIRPORT EMPLOYEESFOR THE MOST PARTARE CONSIDEREDESSENTIAL.EVEN ASTICKET COUNTERSAND TERMINALSREMAIN QUIET.

ANDTHAT'S WHY THEFEDERAL CARES ACTIS GIVING 10-BILLIONDOLLARS TOAIRPORTS ACROSSTHE UNITED STATES.A COMBINED $23MILLIONOF THAT HAS BEENGRANTED HERE TOTHE N-F-T-A."WE'RE GOING TO USETHAT TO PAY OUREMPLOYEES, WE'REGOING TO MAKE SUREWE CAN STILL COVEROUR DEBT PAYMENTSTHAT'S A VERYIMPORTANT PART OFTHIS AND IT'SIMPORTANT THAT WEUSE THAT WISELY."AS FOR THE 80-MILLION-DO