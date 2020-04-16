Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indiana State Rep says Americans dying is 'lesser of two evils' to economy collapse

Indiana State Rep says Americans dying is 'lesser of two evils' to economy collapse

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Indiana State Rep says Americans dying is 'lesser of two evils' to economy collapse

Indiana State Rep says Americans dying is 'lesser of two evils' to economy collapse

Indiana State Rep says Americans dying is 'lesser of two evils' to economy collapse

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Indiana State Rep says Americans dying is 'lesser of two evils' to economy collapse

Rest of the state.

An indiana state representativ e made national news this week..when he told an indiana radio station america needs to re open businesses...even if it means americans dying.fox 55's chris mullooly joins us live with morechris..

What is he saying is hurting the economy?hunter... its the social distancing aspect from the pandemic...trey hollingsworth represents indiana's ninth district..

The southern part of the state.he says americans dying is the 'lesser of two evils'..

Than the economy cratering from social distancing.

As the covid 19 pandemic continues to claim lives... states across the country continue to press social distancing to flatten the death curve.but some legislators believe its time to open up shop.what i said for clarity we owe americans a better plan than just staying at home all through the summer representative trey hollingsworth spoke on a radio station... and said americans dying is the 'lesser of two evils' to the economy catering from the social distancing.he was asked by our sister station in evansville if he'd be ok with looking his son in the eyes advocating for the economy while ignoring medical advice because the economy is more important.he said...i'm fine with looking him in the eyes and saying we can use the best of medical technology and epidemiology has to offer and be able to preserve the future opportunites has tha ti hope every hoosier kid has to better further themselvesso... we opened it up to you...some of you say representative hollingsworth is right...one woman saying... we can't continue on this path... the united states can't survive being closed... it's horrible people will die but there is always that chance..."not all of you saw it that way... and believe hollingsworth is wrong...one person responded to our twitter account saying in part 'i don't imagine representative hollingsworth is thinking of sacrificing his own life or the lives of his family and friens for the sake of the economy...when governor holcomb was asked about the comments... he didn't take a side.well, it's not an either/or choice or decision and i want to get us back to work as soon as it's safe.

And that's my job.

That'll be our priorityand believes eventually... the time to open up will come.we want to save work force on the ground as soon as we can get there, but the measures and the practices that were taking right now are helping us get there.

We reached out to both mayor tom henry and allen county health commissioner deborah mcmahon during their press conferences today.both declined to comment on hollingsworth's statement.

Reporting live ... chris mullooly... fox 55 news.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

lin_shaub

justLin @BarbMcQuade Not to fear! Indiana state Rep @RepTrey says more Americans dying is simply the price we need to pay t… https://t.co/SyGFkLXOIW 2 hours ago

vikingsarehere

G. DeYoung RT @purpleH2Oski: @RepTrey (EVIL Man): Disgusted this slime is from my state, Indiana! RT @MSNBC: Favoring the economy over Americans' hea… 2 hours ago

purpleH2Oski

Doug Goodman @RepTrey (EVIL Man): Disgusted this slime is from my state, Indiana! RT @MSNBC: Favoring the economy over American… https://t.co/NiUYpk5Ez4 2 hours ago

BlossDarcy

darcy bloss @chrislhayes you’d think since Mike Pence spends so much time worrying about abortion that he’d think all lives mat… https://t.co/j1ohrwWSzn 10 hours ago

BlossDarcy

darcy bloss @Mike_Pence this is not ok from your home state. You spend so much time worrying about abortion. I guess all lives… https://t.co/aNyMvOBojP 10 hours ago

BlossDarcy

darcy bloss @GovHolcomb why is this ok in our state? https://t.co/9dCPBhio4F 10 hours ago

T_C____________

Anchor Thumb This is why the State of Indiana in America is the armpit of America: https://t.co/zvbx3Aurjj 11 hours ago

quangerst

QG Rep. Trey Hollingsworth is ok with people in his state and across dying vs economy suffering. Indiana congressman s… https://t.co/03yb3vKV6q 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.