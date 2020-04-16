Indiana State Rep says Americans dying is 'lesser of two evils' to economy collapse

Rest of the state.

An indiana state representativ e made national news this week..when he told an indiana radio station america needs to re open businesses...even if it means americans dying.fox 55's chris mullooly joins us live with morechris..

What is he saying is hurting the economy?hunter... its the social distancing aspect from the pandemic...trey hollingsworth represents indiana's ninth district..

The southern part of the state.he says americans dying is the 'lesser of two evils'..

Than the economy cratering from social distancing.

As the covid 19 pandemic continues to claim lives... states across the country continue to press social distancing to flatten the death curve.but some legislators believe its time to open up shop.what i said for clarity we owe americans a better plan than just staying at home all through the summer representative trey hollingsworth spoke on a radio station... and said americans dying is the 'lesser of two evils' to the economy catering from the social distancing.he was asked by our sister station in evansville if he'd be ok with looking his son in the eyes advocating for the economy while ignoring medical advice because the economy is more important.he said...i'm fine with looking him in the eyes and saying we can use the best of medical technology and epidemiology has to offer and be able to preserve the future opportunites has tha ti hope every hoosier kid has to better further themselvesso... we opened it up to you...some of you say representative hollingsworth is right...one woman saying... we can't continue on this path... the united states can't survive being closed... it's horrible people will die but there is always that chance..."not all of you saw it that way... and believe hollingsworth is wrong...one person responded to our twitter account saying in part 'i don't imagine representative hollingsworth is thinking of sacrificing his own life or the lives of his family and friens for the sake of the economy...when governor holcomb was asked about the comments... he didn't take a side.well, it's not an either/or choice or decision and i want to get us back to work as soon as it's safe.

And that's my job.

That'll be our priorityand believes eventually... the time to open up will come.we want to save work force on the ground as soon as we can get there, but the measures and the practices that were taking right now are helping us get there.

We reached out to both mayor tom henry and allen county health commissioner deborah mcmahon during their press conferences today.both declined to comment on hollingsworth's statement.

Reporting live ... chris mullooly... fox 55 news.