New details on Easter Sunday evening shooting

KILLED IN A DOMESTICVIOLENCE ALTERCATION NOW MOURNSTHE DEATH OF THECHILD, SHE NEVER GOT TO MEET...TONIGHT WE'RE LEARNING MOREABOUT THE MAN WHO TOOK HERLIFE.23ABC'S IMANI STEPHENS BREAKSDOWN THE CRIMINALHISTORY OF JAVIER VIDAL..."THE SUSPECT IS GOING TO BE THEVICTIMS BOYFRIEND JAVIER VIDAL35 YEARS OF AGE AND HE FLED WITHTHEIR TWO YEAROLD JUVENILE"COURT DOCUMENTS ARE GIVING MOREINSIGHT INTO THECRIMINAL BACKGROUND OF ALLEGEDSUSPECT JAVIERVIDAL WHO KILLED 34-YEAR OLDAUDREYANNA DIANA RIVERA IN ADOMESTIC VIOLENCE DISPUTE THATENDED IN ASHOOTING ON EASTER SUNDAY.WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, THE FAMILYTELLING 23ABC THAT THENEWBORN BABY, SADLY....DID NOTSURVIVE THE SHOOTINGTHE FAMILY IN DISBELIEF THATTHIS ENDED THIS WAY....I NEVER EVER THOUGHT HE WAS DOTHIS.

I NEVER THOUGHT HE WOULDPULL GUN AND KILL HER AND LEAVEHERLIKE THAT.

WHEN I FOUND HER IDIDN'T THINK...IT JUST SHOCKEDME THAT ISEEN HER LIKE THAT..

SHE'S THEMOTHER OF HIS KIDS..NOW ACCORDING TO KERN COUNTYSUPERIOR COURT RECORDS,JAVIER'S CRIMINALRECORD....INCLUD ES 25 REPORTEDCRIMINALINCIDENTS.IN 2009, JAVIER WAS CHARGED WITHBATTERY OF A SPOUSE, EX-SPOUSE OR DATE....IN 2012, JAVIER WAS CHARGED FORFIRST DEGREE MURDER,ATTEMPTED MURDER, ASSAULTW/DEADLY WEAPON OTHERTHAN FIREARM FORCED....PARTICIPATING IN A STREET GANG ANDBATTERY WITH SERIOUS BODILYINJURY...ALL CHARGES IN BOTHCASES WERE LATER DISMISSED....HE WAS IN PRISON ONCE FOR APOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY AFELON AND BRANDISHING A WEAPONAT A DAYCARE IN 2018.I'M IMANI STEPHENS, 23ABC NEWS,CONNECTINGYOU...AS FOR JAVIER AND AUDREYANNA 2YEAR OLD SON- ELIAS WHO WASTAKEN BY VIDAL AFTER THE2 YEAR OLD SON- ELIAS WHO WASTAKEN BY VIDAL AFTER THESHOOTING.

TONIGHT THE FAMILYTELL US HE IS NOW IN THEIRCUSTODY.IT'S A STORY YOU