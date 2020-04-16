Global  

Paper mill explosion caught on camera

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Paper mill explosion caught on camera, luckily no injuries were reported.
THE BLAST SENT DEBRIS ANDPLUMES OF SMOKE....INTO THE AIR...MORE THAN....-1- HUNDRED -60- PEOPLE WEREWORKING AT THE TIME....BUT FORTUNATELY....NOBODY WAS INJURED..THE CAUSE OF THE EXPLOSION ISUNDER INVESTIGATION...NEW AT -11-...METRO K-9...."KIMURA" IS OUT OF THE ANIMAL




