Social Distancing Measures May Last Into 2022, Researchers Say Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:47s - Published now That is, unless, a vaccine becomes quickly available. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Social Distancing Measures May Last Into 2022, Researchers Say THAN 609,000 KNOWN CASES WITHTHE DEATH TOLL SURPASSING26,000.A TEAM OF RESEARCHERS SAYTHE UNITED STATES MAY HAVE TOENDURE SOCIAL DISTANCING FORTWO MORE YEARS, UNLESS ACORONAVIRUS VACCINE BECOMESAVAILABLE.EXPERTS AT HARVARD SCHOOL OFPUBLIC HEALTH SAY COVID-19STILL POSTS A SERIOUS THREAT.GROUP USED DATA ABOUT COVID-19IN OTHER SIMILAR VIRUS TOESCREATE POSSIBLE SCENARIOS ANDTHEY PREDICT WINTERTIMEOUTBREAKS OF THE VIRUS WILLPROBABLY OCCUR AFTER THISCURRENT PANDEMIC WAVE.WE COULD GET A VACCINE THATWOULD BE A TOTAL GAME CHANGER,THAT IS A LONG WAY OFF.THAT IS PROBABLY ALMOSTCERTAINLY A YEAR OFF.STUDIED ALSO FOUND SOCIALDISTANCING MEASURES MAY NEEDTO LAST FOR MONTHS TO





You Might Like

Tweets about this Salman Shahid RT @ryanstruyk: Harvard researchers: "Under current critical care capacities, however, the overall duration of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic coul… 2 seconds ago Alabi Babatunde Goodness RT @KwaraCovid19: “Last week, the Kwara State Technical Committee announced some measures to enable people go out to get food and other ess… 17 minutes ago tam RT @EdsonCGuido: Social distancing may be necessary until 2022. "The overall duration of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic could last into 2022, req… 27 minutes ago Sir John Nelms I do hope social distancing measures were followed while they were dancing in the streets of Raith last night 34 minutes ago Birds Bakery We are open today 9am-2pm (check out our last tweet for list of open stores). We look forward to welcoming all our… https://t.co/8aT9ZmdsbM 1 hour ago shades_ofbrown RT @ABC7: Social distancing measures may be necessary until 2022 to contain coronavirus pandemic, study shows https://t.co/SOLtnJH5iE 1 hour ago Ahmed Abdi RT @ABCWorldNews: THE WAR AGAINST THE VIRUS: @TomLlamasABC has the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 2,500 dead in the las… 2 hours ago Denise Garcia Social distancing measures may be necessary until 2022 to contain coronavirus pandemic, study shows… https://t.co/6PJWuEzEJu 2 hours ago