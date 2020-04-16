Global  

Long queues for a meal in Chandigarh’s Khajeri village, yet hundreds go hungry

In Chandigarh’s Khajeri village, hundreds of people form long queues as wait for a meal every day.

This queue even includes children.

Chandigarh administration is providing two meals in a day amid the lockdown.

Even after hours of waiting, a lot of people have to return empty-handed.

A lot even complain about less food being given.

Watch the full video for more details.

