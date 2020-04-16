Long queues for a meal in Chandigarh’s Khajeri village, yet hundreds go hungry
In Chandigarh’s Khajeri village, hundreds of people form long queues as wait for a meal every day.
This queue even includes children.
Chandigarh administration is providing two meals in a day amid the lockdown.
Even after hours of waiting, a lot of people have to return empty-handed.
A lot even complain about less food being given.
