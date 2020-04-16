Dogs leap over stacks of toilet roll in hilarious new challenge

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Two dogs leap over stacks of toilet paper in this new adorable challenge that's going viral.

Two dogs leap over stacks of toilet paper in this new adorable challenge that's going viral.

Ann Mcsorley, from Belfast, entices her pooches with some food before watching them launch themselves over the stacks of toilet paper.

Ann said: "I decided to film it during lockdown for fun.

Our reaction was we loved it and had fun so did the dogs with receiving treats.

"In the video, we are teaching the pups to jump over toilet paper increasing the height but only so far as they have short legs and the bloopers are all the mistakes that happened." This footage was filmed on April 5.




