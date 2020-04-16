coronavirus: Salman khan ने Doctors और पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव करने व Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:59s - Published now coronavirus: Salman khan ने Doctors और पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव करने व देश में कोरोना वायरस के कारण लॉकडाउन का समय बढ़ाकर 3 मई तक के लिए कर दिया गया है। भारत में इस वायरस के खिलाफ आम इंसान से लेकर सेलेब्स तक लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं। सेलिब्रिटीज लगातार सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से लोगों को कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक भी कर रहे हैं। इस बीच सुपरस्टार सलमान खान ने एक ऐसी तस्वीर शेयर की है जिसे देखकर आप उनकी तारीफ किए रह नहीं सकेंगे। 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this