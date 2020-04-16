Global  

President Trump's Name To Be Printed On Coronavirus Relief Checks

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:27s - Published
President Trump's Name To Be Printed On Coronavirus Relief Checks
Coronavirus stimulus checks will have President Donald Trump's name on them.
Tweets about this

rolab12

@rolab RT @olusogaowoeye: The US Treasury Department has ordered that President Trump name be printed on the stimulus checks the IRS will be sendi… 20 seconds ago

aselrod

Alan Elrod RT @gregpmiller: Stimulus checks will be delayed so that Trump's signature can be printed on the payments -- the first time Treasury has e… 48 seconds ago

PatAmador1

Pat Amador RT @GregMolidor: BREAKING NEWS Paper checks of coronavirus relief payments to Americans will have President Trump's name printed on them,… 1 minute ago

mrkyll

Dr. Funkenstein RT @GeorgeTakei: When we receive our stimulus checks, which have been delayed because the “president” insists his name be printed on the me… 2 minutes ago

PurpleWOrange

#NotAllSaurians Trump's signature to appear on checks as a *MEMO* because the President is not an authorized signatory of IRS funds. https://t.co/2F5MMZ8OHj 8 minutes ago

BonnieB211

Bonnie Brunet One reason the stimulus CHECKS are ARRIVING LATE is Trump insisted his name be printed on each check and it held u… https://t.co/J3Y7Mts6R3 14 minutes ago

frankakinboboye

28th Duke of August. 😋✌🕺 RT @washingtonpost: In unprecedented move, Trump administration orders president’s name to be printed on millions of Americans’ stimulus ch… 18 minutes ago

olusogaowoeye

Olusoga Owoeye The US Treasury Department has ordered that President Trump name be printed on the stimulus checks the IRS will be… https://t.co/ocF2hkK3P7 20 minutes ago

