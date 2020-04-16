Canadian dad lets his kids cut his hair during coronavirus lockdown

A dad in Montreal, Canada let his kids cut his hair during the coronavirus lockdown.

The clip filmed on April 15 shows the moment David Freiheit put a belt around his head and let his kids loose on his hair with hair clippers.

"Uh oh!

I'm doing a terrible job," one of them can be heard saying.

David told Newsflare: "We are entering week five of the coronavirus quarantine lockdown, and my hair has gotten a little out of control.

Today I decided to let my kids cut my hair.

I dare say, it was a mild success."