Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Canadian dad lets his kids cut his hair during coronavirus lockdown

Canadian dad lets his kids cut his hair during coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:38s - Published
Canadian dad lets his kids cut his hair during coronavirus lockdown

Canadian dad lets his kids cut his hair during coronavirus lockdown

A dad in Montreal, Canada let his kids cut his hair during the coronavirus lockdown.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Canadian dad lets his kids cut his hair during coronavirus lockdown

A dad in Montreal, Canada let his kids cut his hair during the coronavirus lockdown.

The clip filmed on April 15 shows the moment David Freiheit put a belt around his head and let his kids loose on his hair with hair clippers.

"Uh oh!

I'm doing a terrible job," one of them can be heard saying.

David told Newsflare: "We are entering week five of the coronavirus quarantine lockdown, and my hair has gotten a little out of control.

Today I decided to let my kids cut my hair.

I dare say, it was a mild success."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.