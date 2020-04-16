Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nyambi Nyambi On CBS All Access's "The Good Fight"

Nyambi Nyambi On CBS All Access's "The Good Fight"

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 08:48s - Published
Nyambi Nyambi On CBS All Access's 'The Good Fight'

Nyambi Nyambi On CBS All Access's "The Good Fight"

The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his experience on "The Good Fight" with Christine Baranski and what he remembers about working with Billy Gardell and Melissa McCarthy on "Mike & Molly."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

__nyambi

elohssA RT @Christianlebaco: Block their access to you 13 hours ago

JILLFRITZO

JILL FRITZO ‘I Get To Play With Amazing Actors Like Christine Baranski’: @Nyambi On CBS All Access’s ‘The Good Fight’ https://t.co/tZMb9FsDKz 16 hours ago

clm042

Chad Mason RT @Bucknell_MBB: Let's check out what former Bison-turned-actor Nyambi Nyambi is doing these days. #rayBucknell #BisonFamily https://t.c… 3 days ago

Bucknell_MBB

Bucknell MBasketball Let's check out what former Bison-turned-actor Nyambi Nyambi is doing these days. #rayBucknell #BisonFamily https://t.co/EUa9Ed8qwQ 4 days ago

burghline

BURGHline.com ‘I Get To Play With Amazing Actors Like Christine Baranski.. https://t.co/RsKgSBRWAd https://t.co/JpXx7iFRcN 4 days ago

Living_PGH

LivingPGH ‘I Get To Play With Amazing Actors Like Christine Baranski.. https://t.co/ZQ0Ywh1ZDH 4 days ago

CBSAllAccess

CBS All Access RT @cbslocal: "I love being on that set." @Nyambi talks w/ @DJ_Sixsmith about his experience on @thegoodfight on @CBSAllAccess w/ Christin… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.