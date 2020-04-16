Michael Rubin Announces Launch Of All-In Challenge To Raise Money To Fight Food Insecurity Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:09s - Published now Michael Rubin Announces Launch Of All-In Challenge To Raise Money To Fight Food Insecurity Michael Rubin, Philadelphia 76ers partner and executive chairman of the apparel company Fanantics, announced Tuesday the launch of the All-In Challenge to raise money to fight that food insecurity. Katie Johnston reports. 0

