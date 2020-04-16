Global  

Stricter Guidelines To Protect Against Coronavirus Go Into Effect In LA County

Stricter Guidelines To Protect Against Coronavirus Go Into Effect In LA County

Stricter Guidelines To Protect Against Coronavirus Go Into Effect In LA County

Essential businesses throughout the county are now required to provide masks for employees, and post notices about their sanitization protocols.

Kara Finnstrom reports.

