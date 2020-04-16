Stricter Guidelines To Protect Against Coronavirus Go Into Effect In LA County Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:40s - Published now Stricter Guidelines To Protect Against Coronavirus Go Into Effect In LA County Essential businesses throughout the county are now required to provide masks for employees, and post notices about their sanitization protocols. Kara Finnstrom reports. 0

