Policeman plays bagpipes outside Glasgow hospital during clap for NHS

This was the heartwarming moment a policeman played the bagpipes outside Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland during a clap for the NHS appreciation moment.

The clip filmed on April 2 shows the policeman playing the bagpipes as paramedics watch.

The filmer Jamie Kennedy told Newsflare: "I had just returned to my ambulance and the clap for the NHS was starting.

A police bagpiper came out of his vehicle and played Scotland the Brave.

It was magic!

Had a wee tear in my eye."