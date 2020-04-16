Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Policeman plays bagpipes outside Glasgow hospital during clap for NHS

Policeman plays bagpipes outside Glasgow hospital during clap for NHS

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Policeman plays bagpipes outside Glasgow hospital during clap for NHS

Policeman plays bagpipes outside Glasgow hospital during clap for NHS

This was the heartwarming moment a policeman played the bagpipes outside Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland during a clap for the NHS appreciation moment.

The clip filmed on April 2 shows the policeman playing the bagpipes as paramedics watch.

The filmer Jamie Kennedy told Newsflare: "I had just returned to my ambulance and the clap for the NHS was starting.

A police bagpiper came out of his vehicle and played Scotland the Brave.

It was magic!

Had a wee tear in my eye."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.