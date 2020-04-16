$1 Gasoline Could Soon Be On The Way With Demand For Oil Continuing To Fall

Albert Bull & Bear RT @desktrading: With Demand For Oil Continuing To Fall, $1 Gasoline Could Soon Be On The Way - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth https://t.co/22vCB6… 14 hours ago

Best Southwest RT @CBSDFW: With demand for oil continuing to fall, analysts say $1 gasoline could soon be coming to a station near you. https://t.co/vwqz… 14 hours ago

DeskTrading With Demand For Oil Continuing To Fall, $1 Gasoline Could Soon Be On The Way - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth https://t.co/22vCB6v5Bo 14 hours ago

Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: With Demand For Oil Continuing To Fall, $1 Gasoline Could Soon Be On The Way https://t.co/Vw4th6RSxk #dallas 14 hours ago

CBSDFW With demand for oil continuing to fall, analysts say $1 gasoline could soon be coming to a station near you.… https://t.co/mt61XQI9Tx 14 hours ago

A. Matteo RT @CBSNews: New Jersey governor says reopening economy too soon "could be throwing gasoline on the fire" https://t.co/OV4tm2yUCg https://t… 1 day ago