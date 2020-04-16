Global  

Trump Says Governors Have Power To Reopen States; Administration To Withhold Funding From WHO

President Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will be withholding funding for the World Health Organization, pending a review.

The president also claimed plans to reopen the nation are close to being finalized, and said he will soon speak with all 50 governors and authorize each governor to implement such a plan.

