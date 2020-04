Today Marks 1 Year Since Massive Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:09s - Published now CBS3's Vittoria Woodill was in Paris on vacation at the time. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Today Marks 1 Year Since Massive Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral THIS YEAR'S RACE HAS ALSO BEENPUSHED BACK TO SEPTEMBER 14TH.TODAY ALSO MARKS ONE YEARSINCE MASSIVE FIRE SWEPTTHROUGH PARTS OF THE HISTORICNOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL IN PARISFRANCE.THE BELLS TOLD AT NOTREDAME CATHEDRAL TODAY.RECONSTRUCTION WORK STILLREMAINS IN ITS EARLY STAGES.EFFORTS HAVE BEEN STALLEDBECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC, YOU CAN STILL SEEPLENTY OF SCAFFOLDING AROUNDTHE EX TORE YEAR OF THECATHEDRAL AS THEY DO WORKTHERE.INFERNAL CAUSED BY MAINTENANCEWORK, THAT LED TO THE COLLAPSEOF THE ROOF AND SPIRE OF THELANDMARK, THE EFFORT TOOK 400FIREFIGHTERS HELP PRESERVE THEMAIN BELL TOWER RELIGIOUSRELIQUES AND PRICE.OUR VITTORIA WOOD HE WILL JUSTHAPPENED TO BE IN PARIS ONVACATION WITH HER HUSBAND.SHE COULD SEE THE FLAMES, FROMHER HOTEL ROOM.THESE PEOPLE THAT YOU'RESEEING RIGHT HERE, SOME OFTHEM HAVE BEEN OUT THERE SINCETHE BEGINNING OF THAT SINGINGSONGS.SINGING IN PRAYER, PRAYING FORTHIS BUILDING TO HAVESOMETHING LEFT.





