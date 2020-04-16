Global  

Study: Social Distancing Might Have To Last More Than 2 Years

Researchers from the Harvard T.H.

Chan School of Public Health published a report in the journal Science on Tuesday that found unless a vaccine or better therapeutics become available, or we increase our critical care capacity, the US may have to endure social distancing measures until 2022.

