Study: Social Distancing Might Have To Last More Than 2 Years

Jean C RT @Amy_Siskind: New study estimates 90% of the cumulative US deaths from Covid-19 might have been prevented by putting social distancing p… 3 hours ago

Ruth Matthews RT @SamJPsych: Adjusting to social distancing, home schooling or changes in routine might be particularly challenging for children with spe… 3 hours ago

Tai Khai Eong Social distancing might need to continue until 2022 Apr 15th 2020, 08:44, by Dzamira Dzafri A study by epi… https://t.co/BwuVuX0lCS 4 hours ago

Evelyn Guzman RT @atrupar: Trump claims he didn't realize until today that 2.2 million Americans might have died if people didn't start social distancing… 4 hours ago

Tisha Bradley LD RT @EdReimagined: "When children are allowed to explore their own passions and dreams, to study what they really want to learn, they prove… 4 hours ago

Slicin' Hammer ⚠️ RT @BjornLomborg: New Science study on corona shows that we might need social distancing into 2022 (either continuously or intermittently)… 4 hours ago

CRC4D, Jaap van der Straaten United States, COVID-19. Is social distancing dependent on one's political orientation? Stanford study: It might.… https://t.co/DO8FLA8mrn 6 hours ago