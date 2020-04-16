Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Study: Stray Dogs Could Be How Coronavirus Spread From Animals To Humans

Study: Stray Dogs Could Be How Coronavirus Spread From Animals To Humans

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Study: Stray Dogs Could Be How Coronavirus Spread From Animals To Humans
Researchers think the dogs ate tainted bat meat.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ansah_apagya

Ansah Apagya From bats to pangolin to stray dogs. A study at the University of Ottowa, published in Molecular Biology Evolution… https://t.co/LsszKHU4ky 2 hours ago

Irishprolifer

PROLIFE ☘ IRELAND RT @Joelong25500334: So dogs are to blame!!!! 🤣🤣🤣How often did I have to take that butterfly net away from my dog,now I know why he had it.… 4 hours ago

maverick58

maverick58 RT @kazhugan: For those who missed the story...a scientist critical of it wondered how Dr Xia could have concluded ANYTHING from his study.… 6 hours ago

IndyScience

Indy Science Stray dogs eating bat meat 'could have sparked coronavirus pandemic' https://t.co/QrSkvpJRhT 10 hours ago

Joelong25500334

Joe long So dogs are to blame!!!! 🤣🤣🤣How often did I have to take that butterfly net away from my dog,now I know why he had… https://t.co/vFFEY2QRpU 11 hours ago

YorkyGem

👑GEMJ 👑 Ah so it's the dog's fault.. https://t.co/cc86Q0JnbL 11 hours ago

John82645913

John Stray dogs eating bat meat 'could have sparked coronavirus pandemic' https://t.co/admf5qCRc4 14 hours ago

vinodshadija

Vinod RT @subhash_kak: Stray dogs eating bat meat 'could have sparked coronavirus pandemic' https://t.co/LEjhIo0tI6 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.