Coronavirus In Texas: Anna Teen Uses 3D Printer To Help Health Care Workers On Front Lines Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:55s - Published now Coronavirus In Texas: Anna Teen Uses 3D Printer To Help Health Care Workers On Front Lines When he’s not doing school work from home or mowing lawns to make extra money, Noah McElwey is doing something extraordinary to help during the COVID-19 crisis. 0

