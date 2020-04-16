Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi raffling memorabilia for NHS Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 hour ago Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi raffling memorabilia for NHS Liam Gallagher, Lewis Capaldi and the Artic Monkeys are among the British rock acts raffling off their memorabilia to help fund supplies for health workers battling the coronavirus. 0

