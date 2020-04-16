Harry Connick, Jr. mourning death of sculptor mother-in-law Glenna Goodacre Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published now Harry Connick, Jr. mourning death of sculptor mother-in-law Glenna Goodacre Actor and singer Harry Connick, Jr. has been left with a "very heavy heart" following the death of his mother-in-law, noted sculptor Glenna Goodacre. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Galih Sebastian Harry Connick, Jr. mourning death of sculptor mother-in-law Glenna Goodacre Goodacre was presented with the Texas M… https://t.co/lhTFAavF5t 18 minutes ago gen21 Harry Connick, Jr. mourning death of sculptor mother-in-law Glenna Goodacre Goodacre was presented with the Texas Medal of Arts in 2003. 3 hours ago Echoingwalls Music Harry Connick, Jr. mourning death of sculptor mother-in-law Glenna Goodacre - Goodacre was presented with the Texas… https://t.co/P0VhmQX7ER 3 hours ago The Ultimate UK Chart Harry Connick, Jr. mourning death of sculptor mother-in-law Glenna Goodacre https://t.co/p9ILaP17bH https://t.co/PBZDbDozBd 4 hours ago People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Harry Connick, Jr. mourning death of sculptor mother-in-law Glenna Goodacre - https://t.co/Bp0mWGewiY 4 hours ago AceShowbiz Harry Connick Jr. Mourning Mother-In-Law's Death https://t.co/FNISXP1y1U https://t.co/57DX4fsRIr 9 hours ago WENN Harry Connick, Jr. Mourning Death Of Sculptor Mother-in-law Glenna Goodacre https://t.co/SNab45rSZ7 15 hours ago