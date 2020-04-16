Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NTSB: Roy Halladay Doing Stunts When Plane Crashed

NTSB: Roy Halladay Doing Stunts When Plane Crashed

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:25s - Published
NTSB: Roy Halladay Doing Stunts When Plane Crashed
Investigators also say Halladay had high levels of drugs in his system.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

luvzztop

Gloria Funkhouser RT @NBCNews: Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had high-levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he los… 10 seconds ago

wertz71

Coffee Anytime! MLB pitcher Roy Halladay had drugs in system, was doing stunts at time of fatal plane crash: NTSB https://t.co/PW4SAVxYtM #FoxNews 11 minutes ago

PeterWilcott

Peter Wilcott Should Mike now get an apology tour? Almost lost his job for some comments made when this happened. Turns out, MLB… https://t.co/nFPxshGeqm 13 minutes ago

witfnews

WITF news Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had high levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics… https://t.co/GmNBFTRoPx 24 minutes ago

fatherdfcoady

David Coady MLB pitcher Roy Halladay had drugs in system, was doing stunts at time of fatal plane crash: NTSB https://t.co/RpIMPa05DE #FoxNews 25 minutes ago

Shikai32

Ayubi Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay was doing airplane stunts and had drugs in his system on day he crashed, NTSB r… https://t.co/FOC4UKkCwu 25 minutes ago

izzyaccessblog

Izzyaccess Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay was doing airplane stunts and had drugs in his system on day he crashed, NTSB r… https://t.co/9eSC1r2qxy 46 minutes ago

JoshDaCat

Joshua Raoul Whittle RT @thedailybeast: Hall of Famer Roy Halladay was doing acrobatic stunts in his plane while high on meth before his fatal crash in 2017, NT… 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.