Veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £12m for NHS after completing charity walk

A 99-year-old war veteran who has won the hearts of the nation by fundraising for the NHS has achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden - raising more than £12 million.

Captain Tom Moore completed the final four of the 25-metre laps at his Bedfordshire home on Thursday morning, with a special guard of honour by the 1st battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment.

